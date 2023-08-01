This Friday, members of the Hunt County community will have a chance to both break bread with one another over a hearty meal and also support a charity that provides a much-needed service.
Celebrating its 45th year as a provider of food assistance and other safety nets in the community, Hunt County Shared Ministries (or FISH) will have its “Serving Our Neighbors” fundraising meals this Friday at Wesley United Methodist Church, with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Both meals will consist of chicken fried steak in poblano gravy or grilled chicken, with mashed potatoes and green beans, catered by Fatto A Mano. The meals will also include banana pudding for dessert, provided by Soulman’s Barbecue.
The price per ticket is $25, which can be purchased online through Eventbrite (direct link: https://tinyurl.com/3cdbx2hj) or in person at the event.
“We’re serving our neighbors,” said FISH executive director Wally Jeffers. “We like the idea that it’s neighbors helping neighbors. We have two different groups of folks that we see. In the business world they’re called customers, we have customers who have needs and we have customers who can help with needs. That’s what we are, we put those two groups together and we’re taking care of who we can.”
With its 45th anniversary fundraising push, FISH hopes to raise at least $150,000 to help with the constantly increasing level of need being seen in the community. Jeffers says that in years past, it was common to serve about seven or eight new families per month, but he’s now seeing about 50-70 new families each month.
“Right now we’re overwhelmed and if this fundraiser doesn’t do well, then we’ll have to change what we’re doing,” Jeffers said. “So it’s that significant.”
In addition to being a food pantry, FISH also provides emergency financial assistance for rent, utilities, medical treatment, dental and optical needs, and also prescriptions.
For more information on FISH and its services, visit www.hcsmfish.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.