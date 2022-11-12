Volunteers are being encouraged to assist Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH with filling boxes this week for the agency’s annual Thanksgiving dinner distribution.
Although filling the boxes is a local Thanksgiving tradition, another holiday staple will be in short supply this year.
FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers said Thursday that many of the dinners offered by the agency will include a substitute main course.
“We have a few turkeys, but we’ll also be providing pork loins, five-pound pork loins,” Jeffers said.
Filling the boxes is scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings on the back dock of the GEUS David McCalla building, 2810 Wesley St. in Greenville. Anyone wanting to sign up or who needs additional information can contact FISH at 903-455-0545 or at www.hcsmfish.org
Distribution of the Thanksgiving food boxes is scheduled to take place next Saturday, Nov. 19.
Jeffers said the agency was unable to afford turkeys for every family seeking assistance through the Hunt County Gives campaign because the cost of the birds rose higher than what FISH can afford.
“We are assisting about 1,000 families this year,” Jeffers said. FISH also provides the main courses for the annual “Feed The Hungry” dinners at Clark Street Christian Church in Greenville.
“They will have turkeys,” Jeffers said. “We’re helping them with turkeys and they will also have all the trimmings. Along with Clark Street we’ll be helping some 1,500 families this year for Thanksgiving.”
A confirmation card is being mailed out to each qualifying household that signed up with FISH this year, letting them know where to pick up their Thanksgiving basket and another to let them know the location of the Christmas basket distribution. The original confirmation cards must be presented at the distribution sites.
In addition to the entree, each family that registered will receive an assortment of accompanying food items.
Donations are also being sought to help provide for the families this holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.