Anyone hungry for barbecue in Greenville and Commerce early next month is in luck. The annual Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH fundraiser is scheduled for May 6.
For the second year in a row, the event will be a drive-through, with lunch scheduled between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and dinner offered between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Friday, May 6 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley St. in Greenville. Patrons should enter the parking lot from Stonewall Street.
A second lunch location will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day at First Baptist Church in Commerce, 1401 Washington St.
Plates prepared by the Johnson Street Smokehouse and Market in Greenville will be available for $20 each at both locations, featuring two meats, sides and dessert.
Donations to Hunt County Shared Ministries are also available online at https://tinyurl.com/ycywvvyx.
