Fall may have just begun, but two local service agencies are already launching efforts to help assist families across Hunt County enjoy the upcoming holidays.
Hunt County Shared Ministries, also known as FISH, is taking applications for Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance through the annual Hunt County Gives program.
The Salvation Army of Hunt County will be accepting applications in the coming week for Christmas Assistance through the Angel Tree program for children.
FISH is accepting applications from needy families for Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets. Registration will continue through the end of October
A confirmation card will be mailed out to each qualifying household, letting them know where to pick up their Thanksgiving basket and another to let them know the location of the Christmas basket distribution. The original confirmation cards must be presented at the distribution sites.
Distribution days and locations have not yet been announced.
Each family that registers will receive a turkey for Thanksgiving and also for Christmas, plus an assortment of accompanying food items and donations are also being sought to help provided the families this holiday season. This is the 12th annual Hunt County Gives and the demand has been increasing each year.
In 2021, FISH provided some 3,000 meals during the holidays, not including the agency offering turkeys for the “Feed The Hungry” dinners at Clark Street Christian Church in Greenville.
Volunteers will be needed to pack the Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets and to deliver the items.
Anyone needing additional information can contact FISH at 903-455-0545 or at www.hcsmfish.org
The Salvation Army of Hunt County will accept registration for the Angel Tree program on Monday and Tuesday of next week, between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. each day, at the agency office, 4912 Lee St. in Greenville. Angel Tree is for children 12 years old and under. The children must be with the applicant on the day of registration and all necessary documentation must be presented at that time. Documentation must include a picture ID, Social Security cards for each available child, birth certificates for each eligible child, proof of household income, last two pay check stubs, two proofs of residency and proof that the child or children attend the Greenville Independent School District.
Additional information is available by calling 903-455-1875.
