Hunt County Shared Ministries, or FISH, will be able to help more hungry people for a while thanks to a donation of 44,000 pounds of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints last week.
When an 18-wheeler carrying the donation arrived at FISH last Wednesday, eight Mormon missionaries and several volunteers helped unload the palettes and stock the charity’s shelves with items that included: canned stew, beef, vegetables, fruit, flour, hot cocoa, shelf-stable milk, peanut butter, strawberry jam, and even laundry detergent and dish soap.
“I have served at FISH Ministries on several occasions, and it is evident their staff and volunteers are dedicated to following Jesus Christ by caring for those in need,” said LDS member Leesa Gabrielsen. “The commitment and love they show to their community is truly heartwarming.”
The generous food donation is sure to make a difference in FISH’s ability to help through the near future.
“Our volunteers are overwhelmed each day with food requests and the resources received today are helping to fill in the gap of items that we don’t always have access to,” said FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers. “Thank you to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for your continued support.
“We also appreciate the help their local missionary team, who show up every Thursday to help with our drive-thru produce distribution and work diligently to see that all resources are packed and distributed in a timely manner.” Jeffers added.
FISH is also currently working to meet its fundraising goal of $150,000 and has scheduled a fundraising lunch, called Serving Our Neighbors, for 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.
Tickets for the lunch are being sold online through Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/23dhuhpw
