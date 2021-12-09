Families across North Texas will have a little more to eat during the next few months thanks to a significant contribution to Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints brought an entire tractor trailer load to the organization’s Greenville headquarters Wednesday morning, filled with some two dozen pallets of food and other items.
Church officials at the scene said the donation is part of an ongoing global effort to care for the hungry, especially among smaller and rural communities.
FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers said he was overwhelmed as the unloading took place. Pallets were lined up for almost a block along one side of Spencer Street.
“This is awesome; this is just amazing,” Jeffers said repeatedly as he thanked the church.
The approximately 44,000 pounds of items included pallets of staples such as corn, peanut butter and flour, as well as assorted soups, spaghetti sauce, pancake mix and more.
Jeffers said much of the donation will be shared among 15 other food pantries and relief agencies across the area, who were intending to collect their shares later in the day.
“They are going to be blown away by this,” Jeffers said, adding that FISH will save a large portion of the contribution for local families in need with at least some being added to the distribution of Christmas dinner boxes.
Volunteers will be needed to pack the boxes next week.
Additional donations to FISH are available online via credit card, PayPal or Venmo at the agency’s web site, www.hcsmfish.org, can be mailed to Hunt County Shared Ministries, P.O. Box 124, Greenville, Texas 75403 or can be arranged by calling the agency at 903-455-0545 or info@hcsmfish.org
