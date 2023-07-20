It’s not uncommon for money problems and mental health challenges to exacerbate each other as they disrupt peoples’ lives.
In an effort to help people going through those kinds of struggles, the Hunt County Behavioral Health Leadership Team (BHLT) recently raised $10,000 to give to Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH).
The Hunt County BHLT is a "collaborative circle" of healthcare providers and other resources and businesses in the community who work together to help area residents and their family members with mental health challenges through "prevention, intervention, treatment and education."
And while FISH is first and foremost a food charity, the organization plans to use the funds given to it by the Hunt County BHLT in a number of ways to help those going through mental health challenges. Examples of such assistance could include:
• Assisting mental health clients to avoid crisis;
• Providing access to healthcare services and prescriptions;
• Supporting mental health clients through rent and utility assistance, or;
• Connecting mental health clients with local resources.
“We’re still working with FISH on what the parameters of those services will be,” said Hunt County BHLT Board President Nikki Haynes. “But this is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time though.”
The funds for the donation were raised through a golf tournament, held on May 19 at Deer Run Golf Course in West Tawakoni, as well as through sponsors and the work of volunteers with Hunt County BHLT. The check was presented to FISH Wednesday.
“We were blessed (on the day of the tournament) because it turned out to be a good day for golf, because there was no rain or anything during the tournament,” FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers said. “And to address mental health in our community like this is great.”
A complete list of collaborative partners and sponsors for the Hunt County BHLT, as well as resources for families dealing with mental health and other challenges can be viewed on the organization's website at www.hcbhlt.org
