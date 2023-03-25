By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
After 45 years, an agency that helps people in need with everything from food to rental assistance is about to make its largest move yet.
Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH) is preparing to relocate its headquarters from 2805 King St. to the former home of Stash N Little Furniture at 2825 Oneal St.
“We get the keys on Monday,” said Executive Director Wally Jeffers. “We’re going from 3,000 square feet in warehouse space to 25,000 square feet, so that’s a big plus.”
The move eventually will allow the agency to store and provide far more food and supplies to Hunt County families, and Jeffers believes FISH will be able to offer additional services to the public.
Some changes will come faster than others.
“It will give us the opportunity to move all of our produce distribution,” Jeffers said, referring to the weekly event in which the agency sets out pallets of items provided by the North Texas Food Bank in front of its current location. The distribution results in dozens of vehicles lined up along along Spencer, Wesley and Crockett streets.
With the new location, the distributions will occur at the Oneal Street parking lot.
“That should take place almost immediately,” Jeffers said.
Other plans will take more time. After taking possession of the building, which was also a Brookshire’s supermarket at one time, necessary renovations will be made.
Jeffers said the building has no public restrooms, and the entrances need to be made ADA-compliant. A couple walls will need to be torn down, and the carpeting will be be pulled up and out. Jeffers said FISH will be adding showers and a laundry.
“We’re going to have three or four washers and dryers, stacked on top of each other,” he said. “We hope to do all that by the end of this year.”
FISH, which is an acronym for Faithfully Involved in Sharing Hope, began with Grace Presbyterian Church of Greenville in 1978. The church began a public food pantry, and then soon realized Redeemer Lutheran, across the street, was doing the same thing, so the two churches combined forces.
These days, FISH also offers everything from assistance with utilities to presenting Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner baskets to thousands of families across Hunt County each holiday season.
Jeffers said the agency has grown and it has attempted to keep up with the demand for its services. FISH has had to adapt to economic downturns, the COVID epidemic and more, all of which has left its resources stretched.
“We are currently serving 40 to 50 families a day,” Jeffers said. The new building will allow for partitions and walls to be installed, creating privacy for clients coming to the agency, which at the existing office is hard to come by.
“We want this to be a more friendly place,” he said.
Additional warehouse space will certainly be welcome. Jeffers said coolers and freezers from when Brookshire’s occupied the building are still in place. FISH has been utilizing space in a portion of the GEUS Service Center next door for several years.
“We thank them, because they have really helped us,” Jeffers said.
In the years ahead, he sees FISH providing a soup kitchen to provide meals for anyone in the county who needs one, or a delicious lunch for anyone else wanting to pay a small donation.
Jeffers is also hopeful that the new building will permit FISH to establish space for an inclement weather shelter, where individuals can stay warm in the event of freezing cold temperatures or cool off when the heat is on.
“So we can have a place to keep people out of that,” he said, noting FISH could work alongside Senior Center Resources and Public Transportation (SCRPT) to transport impacted elderly or disabled residents to the building.
“That has been a big need in the county,” Jeffers said.
FISH could also provide medical assistance, such as mental and physical health screenings, and refer individuals to the necessary agencies.
Jeffers said FISH will cooperate with the newly-formed Hunt County Behavioral Health Leadership Team, which is comprised of representatives from Hunt Regional Healthcare, Lakes Regional MHMR, Glen Oaks Hospital and County Attorney Calvin Grogan to help augment public mental health care services.
Of course, all of this will require additional financial resources. Jeffers said multiple fundraising efforts will be launched during the next few months, including a golf tournament scheduled May 19 at the Deer Run Golf Club in West Tawakoni.
“We are also going to need lots more volunteers,” Jeffers said. “We’re just going to try to address issues as a countywide effort.”
Donations to FISH are available online via credit card, PayPal or Venmo at the agency’s website, www.hcsmfish.org. They also can be mailed to Hunt County Shared Ministries, P.O. Box 124, Greenville, Texas 75403, or by calling the agency at 903-455-0545 or by visiting info@hcsmfish.org.
