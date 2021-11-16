Volunteers can sign up to assist Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH with filling boxes this week for the agency’s annual Thanksgiving dinner distribution.
The effort will be conducted between 5:30 and 7 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday on the back dock of the GEUS David McCalla building, 2810 Wesley Street in Greenville.
Masks are not required but optional and volunteers will be outside and separated by 4 feet. Masks will be available to those who want them. Temperatures will be taken before volunteering. Anyone with a fever will not be allowed to volunteer.
A link to sign up to volunteer is available at https://tinyurl.com/2zszvcty and additional information is available on the FISH Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Hunt-County-Shared-Ministries-139537362408
Distribution of the Thanksgiving food boxes is scheduled to take place Saturday.
The 18th Annual Cares and Shares Food Drive, sponsored by the Herald-Banner and Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH, is scheduled to continue until the end of the month. Last year’s drive brought in 14,850 pounds of food.
Donations are available online via credit card, PayPal or Venmo at the agency’s web site, www.hcsmfish.org, can be mailed to Hunt County Shared Ministries, P.O. Box 124, Greenville, Texas 75403 or can be arranged by calling the agency at 903-455-0545 or info@hcsmfish.org
