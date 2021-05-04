The annual Hunt County Shared Ministries barbecue fundraiser is scheduled Friday in Greenville and Commerce.
This year’s event will be a drive-through, with lunch scheduled between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday and dinner offered between 5:30 and 7 p.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street in Greenville. Patrons should enter the parking lot from Stonewall Street.
A second lunch location will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Commerce, 1401 Washington Street.
Plates will be available for $15 each at both locations featuring two meats, sides and dessert, with proceeds going to cover the cost of the food.
There is also a Feed Our Friends ticket, which also costs $15 with the proceeds going directly to support Hunt County Shared Ministries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.