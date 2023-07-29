History buffs with a deep interest in World War II will soon have an opportunity to join a group of people who share the same obsession.
Called the World War II History Roundtable, the group will be a way for historians and enthusiasts to collaborate and work together to develop four special programs to present at Greenville’s Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in 2024.
“With Greenville’s history, there are a lot of people in town who have an interest in World War II,” said Ron Robinson, who’s given multiple lectures at the museum related to different facets of World War II and the American Civil War. “We’d love to have people join who are interested in the history of what lead into the war, the war itself, and also the aftermath of it.”
A “kickstart” event for the World War II History Roundtable will be held at the museum this coming Tuesday, accompanying Dr. Tom Hutton’s presentation at noon about Adolph Hitler’s various maladies. In addition to formally announcing the group at the event, the Roundtable also plans to soon launch a Facebook page to expand its reach.
“There are about 25-39 World War II History Roundtables in the United States, but this will be the first one in Texas and we plan to name it the Audie Murphy Chapter,” Robinson said. “We’re interested in having members of all pro and amateur levels.”
Another one of the Roundtable's projects will be compiling a list of World War II veterans in Hunt County who are still living, and using them as a resource in their research.
