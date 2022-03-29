The first of four town hall meetings to be hosted by the Greenville ISD will be held at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
GISD is conducting the sessions to take questions about the the upcoming bond election for $169.4 million in facility improvements.
The meetings, which all will be held Fletcher Warren Civic Center, are scheduled for the following times and dates:
• 7 a.m. Thursday, March 31
• 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31
• 7 a.m. Monday, April 25
• 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 25
At the meetings, the public will have an opportunity to ask questions about the proposed bond.
When the bond eventually goes before voters on May 7, the following projects will appear on the ballot as part of a total package:
• Replacement of the 72-year-old Greenville Middle School with a new school able to accommodate 1,400 students. ($105.1 million).
• Replacement of 72-year-old L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center with a new Pre-K building that could accommodate 500 students ($31.1 million).
• Renovations of the 40-year-old high school’s interior to create additional learning space and to allow for more instructional options ($23.6 million).
• Construction of an agricultural science facility with instructional space and capacity for raising livestock ($6.5 million).
• Improvements to the district’s transportation services facility ($3.1 million).
