Multiple United States flags were still waving Friday morning in front of First Baptist Church in downtown Greenville, among the oldest in the city and Hunt County.
There is a possibility the church may find a new home sometime in the future.
“But it is not going anywhere,” said Senior Pastor Roy Youngblood, when asked about speculation First Baptist Church was disbanding and being moved from its current location at 2703 Wesley Street.
Youngbood has heard the story before.
“You are not the first person to ask me that,” he said during a telephone interview Wednesday morning.
Youngblood said there is consideration for a move to another location in Greenville where the church has been given property. The church’s current location stretches across about three downtown blocks, including the Hope Center, which has been a key community center. The church’s campus is one of the largest in the city.
Greenville’s First Baptist Church was founded more than 160 years ago. According to a history of the churchly C. E. Arant Sr., written for the church’s centennial anniversary, the first pastor was J.R. Briscoe, who moved to Texas from Tennessee and settled in Fannin County in 1850.
Arant wrote that Briscoe would ride by horse all night to attend church on Sundays.
“Parson Briscoe, as he was familiarly known to the pioneers, was among the first to preach in Hunt County,” Arant said.
First Baptist Church was organized in 1858, originally at the site which was once the Perkins Store in downtown Greenville. The church raised its own structure in 1871 at the corner of St. John and Crockett streets, although it was destroyed 15 years later.
In 1887, the church bought the lot at the southwest corner of where the present building stands and erected an initial structure. In December 1903 the building which is now auditorium of the church was completed and church was later expanded.
Youngblood has been with First Baptist Church since 2015 and said the potential for the facility to relocate is “still in the early stages.”
“If that were the case, we would be moving to land that has been donated to us,” Youngblood said. “It is between Wesley Street and Interstate 30 on FM 1570.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.