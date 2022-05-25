There will likely be more booms and bangs across the area this week as fireworks sales resume Wednesday in preparation for Memorial Day.
For those planning to drive during the holiday break, law enforcement agencies across Texas are urging motorists to stay safe behind the wheel.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court has approved additional dates for fireworks sales, including Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day. Sales begin Wednesday and continue through midnight Monday, May 30. But that doesn’t mean everyone in the county will be able to legally shoot off fireworks.
The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face fines for each offense.
• The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding drivers to celebrate Memorial Day safely.
Starting May 23 and through May 30, the Texas Highway Patrol, Greenville Police Department and other law agencies are participating in Click It or Ticket as well as Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort). Click It or Ticket is an enforcement campaign that encourages people to wear their seat belts. Operation CARE is a specialized campaign in which troopers look for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated or violating other laws. Troopers will also watch for drivers not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.
“Memorial Day always means busy highways across the state, and we encourage all drivers to take their time to get to their destinations safely,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By following traffic laws, paying attention to other drivers and buckling your seat belt, we can all do our part to make the roads as safe as possible and enjoy the long Memorial Day holiday.”
During the 2021 Memorial Day campaign, troopers issued more than 115,700 citations and warnings. This includes 6,513 citations for speeding; 1,860 for no insurance; and more than 1,200 citations for individuals without seat belt or child seat restraints. DPS also arrested 445 people on DWI charges, 333 fugitives and 667 people for other felony charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.