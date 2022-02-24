Granted, while it may feel like the middle of winter outside, Hunt County residents will soon be able to buy fireworks to celebrate Independence Day —Texas Independence Day.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted in January 2019 to annually authorize additional dates for fireworks sales in celebration of Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day.
The sales are scheduled to begin at midnight Feb. 25 and continue through midnight Wednesday.
A state law adopted in 2015, which went into effect in 2016, allows individual counties to decide whether to permit retail sales of fireworks, by permit holders, to the public in celebration of Texas Independence Day, March 2; San Jacinto Day, April 21; and Memorial Day, which falls on May 30 this year.
But even though the additional sales dates were approved, it doesn’t mean everyone in the county will be able to legally shoot off fireworks.
The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside all incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face fines for each offense.
