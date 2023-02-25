Fireworks will again be on sale in Hunt County in anticipation of Texas Independence Day, as the Hunt County Commissioners Court has renewed a regulation allowing for additional sales of fireworks on several dates during the year.
At least one local celebration of the day is scheduled.
The commissioners voted Feb. 14 to permit the sale of fireworks for Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day, and Memorial Day in Hunt County.
The sales could be suspended if the Hunt County Fire Marshal determines the county is under drought conditions that would prompt the enactment of a ban on outdoor burning. No drought conditions are currently in effect.
A state law originally adopted in 2015 allows individual counties to decide whether to permit retail sales of fireworks to the public on the additional dates.
Fireworks sales are scheduled to take place starting Saturday, Feb. 25 through Thursday March 2 for Texas Independence Day, April 16-21 for San Jacinto Day, and May 24-29 for Memorial Day.
Fireworks are also allowed for sale during the 10-day periods leading to July 4 and Dec. 31.
The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside Greenville and all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face stiff fines for each offense.
The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, 1 Lou Finney Lane in Greenville has scheduled a Texas Independence Day celebration, between 2 and 6 p.m. Thursday. The free event will include cake, a Texas book display and free Texas flags for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.