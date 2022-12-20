The year may be ending with a bang as fireworks go on sale in Texas this week for the annual 10-day run leading up to New Year’s Eve.
The sales begin today and continue through midnight Dec. 31.
There is no burn ban in place in Hunt County and there is no ban on fireworks. However, local and state fire officials are still urging caution.
In addition, the use of fireworks is illegal inside the City of Greenville, as well as inside all of the incorporated cities within Hunt County. However, their use is permitted in the unincorporated areas.
The Texas A&M Forest Service recommends the following precautions for safe fireworks use:
— Check for and obey any burn bans and fireworks use restrictions.
— When and where outdoor burning is allowed, create a firebreak (down to bare dirt) around any outdoor fire before igniting the materials to be burned.
— Keep tools and water nearby just in case a fire starts. It doesn’t take much of a spark or burning ember to ignite dry, fine-textured fuels like grasses and weeds.
— Read and follow label instructions on how to properly discharge fireworks.
— Only use fireworks with close adult supervision.
— Use fireworks only in areas clear of dead, dry grass and weeds.
— Avoid using fireworks, particularly aerial varieties, around buildings. Winds can carry hot fireworks onto roofs where leaves or other flammable debris may have accumulated.
