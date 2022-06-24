There could be some bangs, booms and pops across Hunt County as sales of fireworks begin this week in anticipation of the Independence Day holiday.
Two fireworks displays are also planned in the area this weekend.
Fireworks sales begin Friday and will continue through the night of July 4. Hunt County is not under any bans on burning.
However, drought conditions are rising both in Hunt County and across the region and the National Weather Service forecast is calling for temperatures to rise into the triple digits throughout the upcoming weekend with no chances for precipitation expected.
The use of all fireworks are prohibited inside Greenville and all of the incorporated cities in Hunt County, but they are allowed in the unincorporated areas. Violators can be cited to appear in court and face fines for each offense.
• 101 Fireworks, 3595 Interstate 30 East in Campbell, will be hosting its 17th annual free demonstration and fireworks show, starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
• Royse City will be hosting the “Celebrating freedom” event starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Royse City High School.
Additional information is available online at www.roysecity.com
