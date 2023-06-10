According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), 74% of fireworks injuries occur around the July Fourth holiday. Of those, 49% happen to those aged 24 and younger. Fireworks also cause thousands of fires annually – 19,500 in 2018 alone, including five deaths, and $105 million in property damage per the National Fire Protection Association.
These statistics are a sad reminder that something that is very preventable continues to take place on a regular basis.
“This is why we want people to exercise caution with fireworks,” Fire Marshal Jake Papageorgiou said. “The last thing anyone wants is a trip to the emergency room with a loved one. We urge you to leave it to the professionals to further minimize the chance of a potentially life-changing injury or even death.”
For example, sparklers alone counted for 1,100 emergency room fireworks injuries in 2021. A sparkler, which seems harmless and is commonly bought for children, can cause third degree burns.
“We know that water boils at 212 degrees Fahrenheit and we don’t let our kids near it, but a sparkler burns at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit and we are putting them in their hands to play with,” Papageorgiou said. “So many of these types of injuries are preventable if we would just practice caution.”
Using fireworks under the influence of drugs or alcohol increases chances of being injured due to slower reflex times and judgement being affected. It can also be dangerous to those nearby whether it is setting off fireworks close to someone or shooting off fireworks and not being aware of the drop zone, potentially causing structure fires or grass fires, especially in drought conditions as we have currently.
If residents do use fireworks, www.safekids.org, recommends these safety precautions:
• Do not wear loose clothing while using fireworks.
• Never light fireworks indoors or near dry grass.
• Point fireworks away from homes, and keep away from brush, leaves, and flammable substances.
• Stand several feet away from lit fireworks.
• If a device does not go off, do not stand over it to investigate it.
• Put it out with water and dispose of it.
• Always have a bucket of water and/or fire extinguisher nearby/Know how to operate a fire extinguisher properly.
• If a child is injured by fireworks, immediately go to a doctor or hospital. If an eye injury occurs, do not allow your child to touch or rub it, as this may cause more damage.
Additional thoughts to take into consideration are pets and veterans. Many pets are afraid of loud noises and will run when scared. Bring them inside, make sure they have a collar with an ID tag and/or are micro-chipped should they get out.
“We hope that people will be considerate of our military veterans during the fireworks season,” Papageorgiou said. “Veterans who have experienced heavy combat can have flashbacks triggering post-traumatic stress disorder. Letting someone know your plans can make all the difference in the world for that veteran. We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable holiday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.