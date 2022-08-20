UPDATE 2:30 p.m. Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill said the fire scene is still active.
“This is a very fast moving situation,” Hill said, adding members from his office, eight Hunt County fire departments and the Texas Forest Service remain on scene. “And they are extremely busy.”
UPDATE 2:23 p.m. Caddo Mills fire department sending additional units and personnel. Commerce E-Corps asked to relocate rehab operations to the KOA campground.
UPDATE 1:40 p.m. Units from multiple fire departments in the south end of Hunt County staging at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Quinlan should they be needed.
ORIGINAL POST 1:15 p.m. Units and personnel from more than a half-dozen fire departments and from the Texas Forest Service battled a fire this afternoon in Hunt County.
As of 1:15 p.m. homes in the vicinity were in the process of being evacuated.
The first call came in shortly after noon Saturday of a brush fire on County Road 2182 south of Greenville. Upon arrival the fire was reported to have covered several acres and had moved into the tree line.
The Hunt County Sheriff's Office was called in to shut down FM 1570 and to begin the evacuation of homes in the vicinity of the fire.
Despite recent rains, Hunt County remains under a ban on outdoor burning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.