The fire departments in Hunt County have been working almost non-stop this week, dealing with several structure and grass fires.
“It has been extremely active,” said Chief Ryan Biggers with the Cash Fire Department, who serves as the president of the Hunt County Firefighters Association.
Several of the calls have required the aid of personnel and units from multiple departments at once, and the area has not yet entered the hottest and driest parts of the summer season.
The Commerce, Ladonia and Wolfe City fire departments were dispatched Wednesday morning to a report of a structure fire at on Hunt County Road 4814, near the Hunt-Fannin county line. The fire which soon grew to three alarms was centered on a barn and also also threatened an additional structure on the property.
Another large structure fire was reported at around 3 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 2276 near Quinlan. The fire grew to more than three alarms and involved firefighters from the Quinlan, Cash, Union Valley, West Tawakoni, Caddo Mills, Josephine and South Tawakoni fire departments, the Commerce Emergency Corps for rehabilitation and the Fate DPS dispatched to location. Despite the efforts, the home was a total loss.
The departments have also been called out to several multi-alarm grass fires and motor vehicle accidents in the county.
“It has been exhausting for all of the crews in the county,” Biggers said. “We are asking the public to continue to support their local departments, by dropping off water or Gatorade or by making monetary donations if they can.”
Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon for the next several days and the National Weather Service forecast was calling for only slight chances of rain through the start of next week.
After a wetter than normal spring, Hunt County is starting to dry out according to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator used to determine the threat of fire danger.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Wednesday morning, Hunt County recorded readings of 182 to 448, with a countywide average of 375.
The Texas A&M Forest Service listed Hunt County under a “moderate” risk of fire danger Wednesday.
Hunt County is not currently under a ban on outdoor burning, but fire officials are urging anyone intending to conduct a controlled burn to use extreme caution.
