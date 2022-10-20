After a brief visit by chilly temperatures, Hunt County is expected to return this weekend to warmer-than-normal conditions and a heightened threat of wildfire.
The thermometer plunged to 30 degrees here Wednesday morning as Greenville experienced its first freeze of the season.
Still, the threat of grass and wildfires is expected to return this weekend due to gusting winds, warm temperatures and dry conditions, which could be a potent recipe for fires to start and spread rapidly.
The Texas A&M Forest Service reported Hunt County was under a “very high” fire danger Tuesday, while neighboring Collin County was reported under an “extreme” fire danger.
Following passage of a weekend cold front, the temperature Wednesday morning fell to 30 degrees at Majors Field, the lowest reading of the season so far.
The National Weather Service, however, was calling for big changes across the region this weekend with afternoon high temperatures forecast to return to the mid-to upper 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Winds are expected to gust out of the south at up to 35 mph.
Some drought relief could be in store, however, as chances for rain were predicted between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.
Hunt County remains under significant drought conditions.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator of the potential for grass fires.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, meaning that it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Wednesday, readings under the index for Hunt County ranged from 516 to 684, with a countywide average of 598.
The Texas A&M Forest Service was forecasting Hunt County and much of the surrounding area to be under “high” to “very high” fire danger conditions again Friday.
Neighboring Collin and Rockwall counties remained under bans on outdoor burning Wednesday.
Hunt County is not under a burn ban, but the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s office reminds residents that although they can burn household trash, untreated wood, brush and trees, controlled burns cannot be conducted inside an incorporated city. Burning is permitted only from sunup to sundown and a responsible person must always be present during the burning.
Campfires and cooking on an open flame or fire pit is permitted.
However, burning is not allowed if the wind speed is 23 mph or greater and some items are never allowed to be added to a burn pile, including electrical insulation, tires, shingles, treated lumber, heavy oils or asphalt materials, plastic, rubber, metal, mattresses and furniture and potentially explosive materials or chemicals.
Anyone needing additional information on preparing for a controlled burn can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-408-4282.
