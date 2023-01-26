An 86-year-old man has died after suffering major burns during a Jan. 19 fire in Greenville, the city said in a news release.
At about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, Greenville firefighters responded to a fire at 1207 Wesley St. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building's roof and the structure's front. Before firefighters arrived, an 86-year-old man had been removed from the building and taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to the news release. The man's name was not immediately available.
The fire remained under investigation Thursday by the Greenville Fire Marshall, but there is no suspicion of foul play at this time, according to the news release.
