Today is the last chance for area residents to help the Herald-Banner and Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH provide food for needy families during the 18th annual Cares and Shares Food Drive.
The event had been scheduled to continue until Nov. 30, although the need for donations has continued to increase.
Last year’s drive brought in 14,850 pounds of food.
Volunteers will be needed to pack the FISH Christmas boxes on Dec. 14-16.
Donations can be made online via credit card, PayPal or Venmo at the agency’s website, www.hcsmfish.org, can be mailed to Hunt County Shared Ministries, P.O. Box 124, Greenville, Texas 75403, or can be arranged by calling the agency at 903-455-0545 or info@hcsmfish.org
