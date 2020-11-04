Final vote totals were released shortly before 5 a.m. today.
In addition to the propositions considered by Greenville voters, three more were being voted upon in the county, in Caddo Mills, Campbell and southern Hunt County. All passed.
The Hunt County Voter administration office has released the final votes for the following Greenville propositions:
Proposition 1, the Senior City Property Tax Freeze – For 6,660 (84.93 percent) Against 1,182 (15.07 percent)
Proposition 2, the Legalization of Local Retail Liquor Sales – For 5,626 (67.69) percent Against 1,182 (15.07 percent)
Proposition 3, a $4.5 Million Bond for Extension and Reconstruction of Roy Warren Parkway – For 4,696 (58.39 percent) Against 3,346 (41.61 percent)
As for the other propositions, the results are:
Caddo Mills, $90 Million Bond to Build a New High School – For 1,952 (52.5 percent) Against 1,766 (47.5 percent)
Campbell, Legalization of Local Retail Beer and Wine Sales – For 157 (56.27 percent) Against 122 (43.73 percent)
South End of Hunt County, to Officially Make Poetry a City – For 422 (73.01 percent) Against 156 (26.99 percent)
The senior tax freeze, or Proposition 1 on the Greenville ballot, will not be a freeze on a senior’s property tax rate or the property’s appraised value, but a freeze on the tax dollar amount paid on the owner’s homestead (or the house in which they live) and not any rental or commercial properties they may own.
This means that the actual dollar amount in city taxes that those aged 65 or older who take the exemption would pay on their home would remain the same year after year, regardless of if the tax rate or the value of their home increases.
Meanwhile, Proposition 2 on the Greenville Ballot ballot has to do with the legalization of the sale of hard liquor for “off-premises consumption” in Greenville (ie. liquor stores).
Finally, Proposition 3 on the ballot for local elections in Greenville is for a $4.5 million bond for the extension and reconstruction of Roy Warren Parkway.
The extension of Roy Warren Parkway relates to suggestions made by Freese and Nichols, a consulting firm that has been offering guidance and the development of Hunt County’s roads.
At a city council meeting in July, a representative of Freese and Nichols recommended that Roy Warren Parkway be connected to FM 1570 and to Aerobic Lane, in their thoroughfare study as a way to potentially improve traffic flow in Greenville.
Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock has projected that the prospective improvements to Roy Warren Parkway could encourage growth including the construction of 1,800 to 2,600 homes and that the city could – if impact fees are reinstated – bring in $5.5 million to $7.8 million in fees.
Impact fees are fees that are imposed by a city government on new or proposed development projects to pay for all or a portion of the costs of providing public services to the development.
At their Oct. 27 meeting, the city council selected engineering consultation firm Kimley-Horn to conduct a study on the potential economic effect of impact fees. The impact fee study will be done for the city for a fee of $135,000 and the study is expected to take about eight months to complete.
