Terry Thomas knows that he’s close to winning a seat on the Greenville City Council, yet his challenger, Brian Hudgeons, believes he has a shot at claiming Place 1 with some hard work.
Today marks the start of early voting for the Place 1 seat. Early voting continues today through Friday, taking a weekend break and then concluding on June 8. Voters will have a final chance to vote on June 12 to fill the unexpired term of Jerry Ransom, who won the election to become Greenville’s mayor.
Thomas earned 49.2% of the vote in the May 1 election — about 20 votes short of claiming an outright victory. Hudgeons surged on election day to finish second, narrowly edging Ramon Rodriguez by 11 votes. Now, Hudgeons has got to flip Rodriguez’s voters in his favor, which may give him a slight edge.
Interestingly, both men seem to share similar views when it comes to Greenville’s future. Both say managing growth is a top priority for the City Council.
“We all see growth coming this way,” Thomas said. “It’s no surprise. How we handle and manage that growth is critically important for our success.”
“The growth of the town has been amazing,” Hudgeons said. “The problem with that is that I live a block and a half away from a water tower, and I have terrible water pressure.”
The two men diverge on a few key areas. Thomas is a close political ally of Ransom. Hudgeons, who formerly served on the planning and zoning commission, has been critical of the City Council’s executive sessions to discuss development projects.
Over the last two months, Greenville’s City Council approved plans for more than 400 homes to be constructed and has a long list of other projects under consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.