Organizers are offering residents one last chance to give their thoughts on a proposed hotel and conference center in Greenville,
“They will not come unless you want it,” said Greenville Chamber President and CEO Byron Taylor in an email Friday morning.
Taylor said 160 people had already completed the survey.
“If you have not taken the survey, we need your attention this one last time,” Taylor said
McCaslin Hotel Consulting LLC is conducting the survey, which will be used to determine the size and type of hotel and conference center that may be developed.
The survey includes questions including the type and frequency of events local organizations and companies hold, the typical attendance at the events and the typical number of hotel rooms needed.
The survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YPN9MQH.
Having a combined hotel and conference center in Greenville has been a topic of conversation among city officials for several years.
A similar survey was conducted a few years ago, but Taylor has explained that McCaslin said the results would not be suitable for the current effort.
The Greenville City Council adopted regulations in 2011, in the hopes a full-service hotel would come to town, after hearing from the managers of existing hotels who claimed the city did not need any more limited-service lodging options.
