Candidates can begin filing their campaign paperwork Wednesday for the May 6 municipal ballots.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said it is too early to know exactly what choices voters may be facing.
“It is still premature,” Ash said Friday. “Feb. 17 is the deadline for entities such as city governments and school boards to call for the elections.”
Still, she does know there likely will be plenty of choices to be made. There will be at least five elections to fill seats on city councils and/or school district boards in Hunt County.
“And I have two cities which have expressed interest in special elections,” Ash said.
Two spots are open on the Greenville City Council and three positions will be decided for the Greenville Independent School District school board.
The filing period for candidates to begin declaring for the elections is scheduled to run through Feb. 17.
Places 3 and 4 on the City Council will be on the ballot. Kristen Washington currently serves in Place 3 and Tim Kruse in Place 4.
Places 2, 3 and 4 will be on the Greenville ISD Board ballot. Trena Stafford serves in Place 2, Bonnie Jean-Stewart in Place 3 and Tish Woodruff in Place 4.
Early voting for the election is scheduled April 24-28.
Voters can already file for a mail-in ballot, and the deadline to register to vote will be April 6.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or visit the county’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.