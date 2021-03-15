For longtime smokers the risk associated with the habit is well documented but a new guidance from a federal task force is urging people who have smoked for at least a pack a day for 20 years to get annual screenings for lung cancer.
In a report issued earlier this month, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force had previously recommended that people who smoked at least one pack per day for 30 years, or who had quit within the last 15 years, to get an annual lunch cancer screening, but the task force significantly revised its recommendations this month.
“Lung cancer has a generally poor prognosis, with an overall 5-year survival rate of 20.5%,” the task force said in its report, which was published first in the Journal of the American Medical Association. “However, early-stage lung cancer has a better prognosis and is more amenable to treatment.”
The new recommendation is that those who are 50-80 years old who have smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years, or two packs per day for 10 years, should get an annual screening. In addition, people who have quit within the last 15 years should also get a screening.
The study was conducted to review the effectiveness of low-dose computed tomography in an effort to determine the optimal time for screenings. These early screenings could help people detect cancer faster, the report said.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of death among those who have cancer and more than 135,000 people are estimated to have died from the disease in 2020 in the U.S.
From 1999-2019, lung cancer claimed the lives of 1,206 Hunt County residents, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. During that same period, there were 3,974 cancer-related deaths — accounting for about 30% of all deaths in the time span.
In 2019, lung cancer took the lives of 66 people in Hunt County.
Lung cancer can be treated with surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, or combinations of these treatments.
Not all lung cancer is not always attributable to smoking, and the JAMA report said: Other risk factors for lung cancer include environmental exposures, prior radiation therapy, other (non-cancer) lung diseases, and family history.
One of the recommendations is that those who receive the screenings should receive smoking cessation interventions. For years, Hunt County Regional Medical Center has offered those types of programs.
“For more than 25 years Hunt Regional has provided Smoking Cessation programs to the public, to business and industry, and we provide smoking cessation information and offer alternatives to our inpatients,” said Lisa Hill, the hospital’s director of foundation development and marketing communications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.