Westbound I-30, near Exit 95, was the scene of a fatal motor accident this morning.
Shortly before 5 a.m., a white Chevy Malibu turned in front of an 18 wheeler and struck it, a spokesperson for the Texas Highway Patrol told the Herald-Banner.
Both vehicles were totaled, the Malibu caught on fire, and the fire also damaged the truck. The driver of the Malibu died on the scene, but the driver of the 18 wheeler survived with no major injuries.
Other vehicles were also indirectly damaged by the crash when they hit debris, requiring them to be towed. The occupants of those vehicles are reported to have not suffered any physical injuries.
As of 1 p.m. today, traffic was still backed up on I-30 through Greenville, as well as on many of the roads that connect to the highway.
