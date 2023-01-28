An 82-year-old Commerce woman died in an automobile crash Thursday evening north of Campbell as multiple traffic accidents were reported on a stretch of State Hwy. 24.
Aubrey Sills was pronounced dead at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville after the crash three miles north of Campbell, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation indicated that at about 5:15 p.m., a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Roy Collard, 62, of Commerce was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of FM 2736 and Hwy 24, facing east, according to the DPS. A 2021 Kia Rio, driven by Isaiah Gibson, 18, of Commerce was traveling southbound on Highway 24 in the left lane.
Collard told authorities that he did not see the oncoming Kia as he entered the intersection. The Honda Civic’s front end collided with left rear of the Kia, a DPS news release indicates.
The collision forced the Civic into the center median. The Kia spun around and came to a final rest on Highway 24 facing northeast.
Sills was a passenger in the the Civic driven by Collard, according to the news release. Collard and Gibson each sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the DPS. All of the occupants in the vehicles were wearing seat belts, the news release indicated.
DPS Sgt. Carl Bradford said there were multiple accidents reported in the area Thursday evening, including one along Highway 24 where a vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence.
“But there were no other major crashes reported,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.