One person died Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 30 in Greenville.
Texas Department of Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the accident occurred at around 10:51 a.m. at the 94 mile marker of eastbound I-30.
“A red pickup truck. a GMC Sonoma, was eastbound on the interstate,” Bradford said. “Traffic had pulled to a stop, as there is construction on the highway.”
Bradford said for an as yet undetermined reason the driver of the pickup failed to slow down in time as they approached the backup.
“There was a bar ditch there and they went into the bar ditch, lost control, struck that bar ditch and was deceased right there,” Bradford said, adding that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Additional information had not been released as of press time, as the accident scene was still being processed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.