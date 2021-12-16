Greenville High School student engagement Officer LaTesha Barrett was going about her normal, everyday duties last Friday afternoon when she heard murmurings over the school’s communication system about a student choking in the cafeteria.
Although she didn’t immediately react to it, something in her gut told her to head to the cafeteria. There, she discovered that the student who had had the emergency was her own daughter, Myriah, and Principal Dr. Brant Perry had just saved her life by performing the Heimlich maneuver.
“Dr. Perry was in the right spot at the right time, and he took action and saved my child,” Barrett said at Tuesday’s meeting. “He was worried that he might have broken some of her ribs. It turned out that he didn’t, but I’d rather she have broken ribs than not be here.”
To Perry, memory of the incident is still somewhat of a blur, but he remembers realizing that he had to act quickly.
“It’s interesting, because in a crisis like that, everything happens so fast and everything kind of becomes a blur, but I’ve since watched the video (from security cameras) so I remember it more clearly now,” Perry told the Herald-Banner.
“I was across the room, joking with a group of kids, and then, all of the sudden, I just saw this blur run in front of me, and she was hunched over, doing the well-known gesture for choking with her hands around her throat,” he related. “Hearing a complete absence of sound coming out of her mouth, I immediately got behind her and started administering abdominal thrusts.
“I’ve had to do this three other times in my career, and every other time, it would only take three or four thrusts to remove the obstruction, so I got worried when I got to the seventh thrust with her and she was still choking and losing consciousness,” Perry recalled. “She’s tiny and hardly has a stomach, but I started pushing more forcefully and, after 27 seconds, we were able to remove the pickle she was choking on.”
As to his ability to act decisively in a high-stress situation, Perry credits the training he received as a Boy Scout and his admiration for first-responders.
“Like I said, I’ve performed the Heimlich maneuver multiple times in my life, with the first time actually being on myself when I was in the sixth grade, and I used the back of a chair,” Perry said. “I credit all of that to my dad, who was big on first aid, and to being in the Boy Scouts.
“I’ve also always admired first-responders and people who run towards crises,” Perry said. “I also tell my teachers that I think of them as frontline workers and that they need to be vigilant, because with all these kids around, anything can happen in an instant and you have to act fast.”
In recognition of Perry’s swift, life-saving actions Friday, Perry was presented with the district’s monthly Extra Mile Award.
“I don’t know what to get a person who saves your child’s life, but I’m eternally grateful and I believe in God, so I know you’ll be rewarded,” Barrett said as she emotionally presented the award to Perry.
Those who would like to learn more or review basic first aid techniques like the Heimlich Maneuver and CPR can visit the CDC’s “Practical Skills for the Every Day” at https://bit.ly/3F1BqHg.
