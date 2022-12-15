Farmers Electric wins council approval for zoning change

By Hank Murphy
Herald-Banner editor
After a rough outing before the Planning and Zoning Commission last month, Farmers Electric Cooperative received a unanimous stamp of approval Tuesday from the City Council – action that will allow the longtime Greenville business to significantly expand its operational footprint here.
After an in-depth presentation about the co-op and its plans, followed by a stream of public testimonials about the co-op’s generous contributions to Hunt County’s helping agencies, the council approved a zoning change from single family 2 to commercial along the 2000 block of East I-30.
The new designation will allow Farmers Electric to move forward with a large scale upgrade to its facilities – a $35 million investment that will include a new operations center, mechanical shop, equipment shed, warehouse and administration building, according to a presentation by Brian Green, senior director of operations and engineering.
In November, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission – by a 9-0 vote — shot down Farmers Electric’s request for rezoning after members of the nearby neighborhood complained that portions of commercial property would protrude into their residential area. They also complained about unsightly fences, the potential for heavy truck traffic on Forrester Street and other issues.
However, the neighborhood’s concerns were addressed this week when Farmers Electric agreed to not install commercial driveways (at least not for 10 years with respect to one lot) on its two lots facing Forrester.
In addition, the two pieces of property that protrude into the neighborhood will not be zoned commercial, City Attorney Daniel Ray explained. Green said the co-op will work with the city and its neighbors to improve the appearance of “unattractive” fencing along its property.
Already, Farmers Electric has invested north of $1 million in property acquisition and demolition at the site of its new campus, according to Green. Among the properties demolished was the former Dream Lodge Motel, a business that had become notorious for illicit activities.
Due explosive growth, Farmers Electric has outgrown its current facilities in Greenville and is in “desperate need of new facilities,” said Green.
Farmers Electric Cooperative was established in 1937 with its principal office in Greenville. Since 2004, the co-op has increased its customer base from about 39,000 meters to about 88,000 today, and it expects to be serving more than 100,000 in a year’s time, according to General Manager Mark Stubbs.
“We are the fastest growing co-op in the nation,” said Stubbs. The company employs 184 people and is expected to hire more in the years to come.
Greg Sims, executive director/CEO of the Greenville Board of Directors, said the co-op is expanding both the city’s tax base and its employment opportunities.
He implored the City Council to approve the request now so Farmers Electric won’t have to wait another year to reapply for a zoning change.
“They’re not going to wait another year; they’ll go somewhere else,” he said.
In another zoning case, the City Council unanimously approved a request on behalf of Wildcatter Realty Partners for a zoning change that will allow construction of a 300 unit apartment complex to be called the Freestone at Greenville Apartments. As part of the project, Wildcatters is expected to extend Traders Road by about 2,000 feet.
The apartment complex — part of a larger 325-acre project called The Greenbelt — will bejust southwest of Monty Stratton Parkway and Traders Road.
The Freestone is expected to include 14 three-story residential buildings, a clubhouse, pool area, dog park and covered and general parking.
When totally built out, The Greenbelt is expected to blend residential, commercial and entertainment elements with water features, green space and recreational amenities. An estimated 1,200 units of single family homes and multifamily rental housing is eventually planned for the development, according to Ted Murphy, senior vice president of Wildcatter Realty Partners.
