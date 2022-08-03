Fresh off its presentation of “Mary Poppins,” Greenville Family Theater has announced its next production, one which should be perfect for the holiday season.
Greenville Family Theater is mounting its very first junior production, Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” at Greenville Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 18-19.
“Frozen Jr.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings Elsa, Anna, and the land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
Auditions for ages 7-18 will be Aug. 26-27 with a dance call on Aug. 20.
Additional information about the upcoming production is available online at www.greenvillefamilytheater.com and showtimeatthegma.com.
