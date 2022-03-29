By Hank Murphy
Herald-Banner Editor
U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon said this week that the Biden administration’s intention to take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees does not go far enough.
“I would take in more,” he told the Herald-Banner. “These are war refugees; these aren’t economic migrants. Due to no fault of their own, they are being bombed out of their homes and their lives (are at risk). They are legitimate refugees.”
An estimated 3.7 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded about a month ago, according to the United Nations Commission on Refugees.
“They have an overwhelmingly positive view of the United States,” Fallon said of the Ukrainians. “They’re highly educated, and most of them have every intention of returning (to Ukraine). I think 100,000 is a drop in the bucket. We should and can do more.”
Fallon is a Republican House member who represents a portion of North Texas, including Hunt County. He recently returned from a tour of the region as part of a congressional delegation. He toured border crossings in Poland, Ukraine, Romania and Moldova. He also met with airmen of the U.S. 82nd Airborne in Poland.
The refugees he met come from “hearty stock,” he said. Still, “Nobody wants to leave their homes; nobody wants to see their possessions seized or that kind of thing.”
He characterized his encounter with refugees as “heart wrenching and heart warming.”
“It’s heart wrenching because you see little kids displaced with their moms. It’s almost exclusively women and children. They’re coming with what they can carry.”
He described one conversation with a mother and her 13-year-old and 17-year-old daughters. Someone from the delegation asked the girls about their father and if he was safe.
“They don’t know if he’s going to be safe or not because he’s going to be on the front line fighting. Then the girls broke into tears. It really hits home; these aren’t pixels on a screen, these are human beings and there’re lives at stake because of the actions of one evil SOB.”
The democratic nations surrounding Ukraine have all taken in thousands of refugees, and Fallon singled out Poland, which has taken in the greatest amount -- nearly 2 million.
“There are not major refugee camps in Poland. All these … Ukrainians are living in people’s homes,” Fallon noted. Ukrainian refugees pouring into Poland have increased the country’s population by 5% in a month’s time.
“That’s like the United States absorbing 16 million people,” Fallon said
While overseas, Fallon said, he refrained from criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of the situation. But back on U.S. shores, he offered a harsh critique.
On essentially a nonpartisan basis, Congress has “gotten this largely correct,” he said of the crisis. He recalled a letter that he signed on to in November in which members of Congress beseeched the administration to send more lethal asymmetrical military aid to the Ukraine.
“The administration dragged its feet for weeks because they were worried about it being escalatory and provocative. That was a mistake. They learned that a little too late,” he said.
Also, only after Democrats joined with Republicans in calling for a halt to taking domestic deliveries of Russian oil did the administration agree. Also, the United States should have facilitated the transfer of old Polish MIG fighter jets to Ukraine, he said.
On the sanctions front, Fallon wants all Russian banks and corporations cut off from the global banking system known as SWIFT, which would make it extremely difficult for Russia to trade its oil and gas on the world market.
“If you want to act like a pariah, we’ll treat you like one,” Fallon explained.
A tight sanctions regimen should remain in place until all Russian troops are removed from Ukraine, he said.
Fallon said one the most emotional moments of the trip came in Romania after a two-hour session with the Romanian interior minister, who asked if he could speak to the delegation on a personal level.
The minister revealed a talk he had had with his 9-year-old daughter and how he explain the war in Ukraine and why Vladimir Putin was harming children.
Then he explained to his daughter that Romanian children were safe from Putin “because we have a friend in the United States of America.”
The minister then looked directly into the eyes of each of the six members of Congress who were present, and said in English: “Thank you.”
