The lives of the 11 peace officers from Hunt County who have died in the line of duty were remembered Sunday afternoon during the local observance of the National Peace Officers Memorial Day at the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in Greenville.
The memorial event was conducted in conjunction with National Police Week, May 9-15. The local observance featured a tribute to the 117 law enforcement officers from across Texas who have died in the line of duty during the past 12 months, a memorial wreath and a symbolic riderless horse, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.
Several family members of fallen officers were also among those attending Sunday’s ceremony.
The officers from Hunt County who have died in the line of duty include:
— Hunt County Deputy Sheriff Robert F. Hagood, on Oct. 14, 1874.
— Deputy Sheriff John William Benjamin Adair, on Aug. 28, 1886.
— Deputy Joe Brigham, on Dec. 18, 1892.
— Deputy Constable George William Hardin, on July 2, 1900.
— Deputy Sheriff W. R. “Will” Velvin, on Sept. 13, 1902.
— Greenville Assistant Chief of Police John L. Southhall and Special Deputy Sheriff Emmett Shipp, both on Oct. 6, 1912.
— Deputy Sheriff Rayburn L. Shipp, on Oct. 18, 1972.
— Wolfe City Officer/Chief Tom Ellis (T. E.) White, on July 8, 1975.
— Quinlan Officer Billy Gene Smelley, on Sept. 18, 1983.
— Celeste Police Department Sergeant John Maki, on Feb. 10, 2004.
