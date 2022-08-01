Veterans and first-responders from across the area are being invited to an event in Royse City early next month to learn more about the benefits available to assist them.
“Together We Serve” is the theme for the free Tri-County Military and First Responders Benefits and Resource Fair, scheduled 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Royse City High School, 700 FM 2642.
The Texas Veterans Land Board in partnership with the Laramore - Osborne American Legion Post 100 are hosting the event. It is designed to provide veterans and first-responders in Rockwall, Hunt and Collin counties with information and education from more than two dozen non-profit agencies in the three counties on benefits available to military veterans, first-responders, active military service members, healthcare workers and spouses.
Food trucks will also be available for lunch.
Anyone wishing to assist with sponsoring the event can contact Hayde Spencer at bitofdutch@yahoo.com.
Additional information is available by calling Mallory Morris at 512 750-2681. Anyone who is unable to attend the event, but who wants to be emailed the vendor resources available, can email Morris at mallory.morris@glo.texas.gov.
