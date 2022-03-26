Hunt County is again under a heightened level of fire danger this weekend with much of the county experiencing multiple fires during the past few days.
Conditions are scheduled to grow even worse through the early part of the coming week, and another chance of thunderstorms is also in the forecast.
The Texas A&M Forest Service forecast Hunt County to be under a “high” level of fire Friday and again today (Saturday).
The threat increases to “very high” on Sunday as temperatures rise into the 80s and winds increase.
The fire danger subsided briefly due to recent storms. Still, much of Hunt County remains under an extreme drought, according to the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor released Thursday. The northern section of the county was included under a severe drought under the report, with the readings taken on the morning of March 22.
Hunt County is not currently listed under a ban on outdoor burning, although fire officials are urging residents to use extreme caution before conducting any controlled burns, or to consider waiting until conditions improve if possible.
Meanwhile, the Texas Wildfire Response System was still reporting at least five major fires still active in areas west of Dallas/Fort Worth as of Friday afternoon. The largest fire, dubbed The Big L, had covered more than 10,000 acres, but was reported to be more than 90 percent contained as of Friday.
Earlier this week Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Brooks, Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Grayson, Mason, Potter, Randall, Reynolds and Williamson counties.At least one person, an Eastland County sheriff’s deputy, was killed trying to rescue others, and at least 50 homes have burned, last week. . Hundreds of Texas families have also evacuated their homes.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for sunny skies today, with a high at or above 80 both today and Sunday and winds gusting as high as 25 mph.
Monday and Tuesday’s forecasts were also expected to be sunny, with a high near 83 and south wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
Good chances for showers and/or thunderstorms were predicted for Tuesday night into Wednesday.
