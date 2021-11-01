Senior Expo Wednesday

The Landmark on Lee Street in downtown Greenville will be the location of the annual Fall Senior Expo, presented by the Herald-Banner and Hunt Regional Healthcare, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

One day each year, an event is held which is designed to address the needs of the area’s senior community.

The Fall 2021 Annual Senior Expo, presented by the Herald-Banner and Hunt Regional Health Care,  is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Landmark on Lee Street, 2920 Lee Street in downtown Greenville.

Multiple vendors are scheduled to participate in the Expo, which will feature a wide variety of displays and exhibits for older residents in Hunt County.

The free admission event will also feature door prizes and giveaways and a cake walk among other activities.

This year the Expo also welcomes FISH Ministries. The agency will be receiving donations of cash, checks or non-perishable food.

The agencies set to participate include Lake Pointe Orthopedic & Sports Medicine, Hospice Plus, altruist Home Care Solutions, Vitas Healthcare, Greenville Health & Rehab, Cornerstone Insurance, Lam Vascular & Associates, Dallas Nephrology Associates, Brooks Hearing Clinic, Epiphany Dermatology and Peters Funeral Home.

Those interested in vendor space or additional information can contact the newspaper at 903-455-4220.

