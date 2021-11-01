One day each year, an event is held which is designed to address the needs of the area’s senior community.
The Fall 2021 Annual Senior Expo, presented by the Herald-Banner and Hunt Regional Health Care, is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Landmark on Lee Street, 2920 Lee Street in downtown Greenville.
Multiple vendors are scheduled to participate in the Expo, which will feature a wide variety of displays and exhibits for older residents in Hunt County.
The free admission event will also feature door prizes and giveaways and a cake walk among other activities.
This year the Expo also welcomes FISH Ministries. The agency will be receiving donations of cash, checks or non-perishable food.
The agencies set to participate include Lake Pointe Orthopedic & Sports Medicine, Hospice Plus, altruist Home Care Solutions, Vitas Healthcare, Greenville Health & Rehab, Cornerstone Insurance, Lam Vascular & Associates, Dallas Nephrology Associates, Brooks Hearing Clinic, Epiphany Dermatology and Peters Funeral Home.
Those interested in vendor space or additional information can contact the newspaper at 903-455-4220.
