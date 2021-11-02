The Fall 2021 Annual Senior Expo, presented by the Herald-Banner and Hunt Regional Health Care, is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Fletcher Warren Civic Center 5501 Highway 69 South.
The free admission event will also feature door prizes and giveaways and a cake walk among other activities.
“Our theme is fall festival so bring your best cake walking skills to win some delicious baked goods and be prepared to leave with a bag of goodies and maybe even a door prize or two,” said Herald-Banner Publisher Lisa Chappell. “The Senior Expo is also serving as the kick off of our annual food drive so we are happy to take any donations in the way of non-perishable food or money for FISH ministries.”
FISH conducts multiple events during the year and assists thousands of area residents by providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, lean ground turkey, and chicken. Each year, FISH distributes over $1 million in food resources and also also assists residents with rent and utility payments.
Additional information is available calling the agency at 903-455-0545 or info@hcsmfish.org
The agency is partnering with the Herald-Banner for the Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH for the 18th annual Cares and Shares Food Drive, which begins today and continues until the end of this month.
Multiple vendors are scheduled to participate in the Expo, which will feature a wide variety of displays and exhibits for older residents in Hunt County.
Those interested in vendor space or additional information can contact the newspaper at 903-455-4220.
