An expansion to the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville is scheduled to begin next week, and is expected to impact patient and visitor parking located in the southeast corner of the hospital campus.
A ceremonial ground breaking event was conducted Feb. 23 on the two-floor, 31,000-square-foot expansion which will house Hunt Regional’s women’s and surgical services, featuring 21 new patient rooms and a 27,000-square-foot renovation of the obstetrics facility.
Hunt County voters approved the $28 million bond package in May 2019.
The surgical center expansion is predicted to allow for continued growth and new providers and services.
The effort on the 22-month project is scheduled to begin Monday and Hunt Regional Healthcare spokesperson said during the expansion Women's Center and Rehab Center patients and visitors will only be able to access the building through the main entrance and Cancer Center entrance on the north side of the building. Patients visiting the facility for mammography, imaging, lab tests, or surgical procedures will also need to enter through the main entrance.
Maternity patients will also enter through the Main Entrance from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Arrivals from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. should enter through the Emergency Department.
Emergency Department patients will still access the service through the usual entrance and parking is available adjacent to the entrance.
“We realize this may cause some occasional traffic congestion and we appreciate the patience and understanding during the project,” Hill said. Overflow parking for staff has been constructed across Ridgecrest Road to the south leaving all north and east side parking available for patients and visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.