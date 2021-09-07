Multiple events are being planned in the coming days in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terroristic attacks.
President George W. Bush issued a proclamation in 2002 designating September 11 as Patriot Day and as a national day of mourning and honoring the memory of those who were killed. President Barack Obama rededicated September 11 as Patriot Day and as the National Day of Service and Remembrance in 2009.
Of the 2,977 victims killed during the attacks, 412 were emergency workers in New York City who responded to the World Trade Center.
The public is being invited to participate in this year’s activities, which are scheduled to begin this morning.
• National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is urging all Americans to join together in waving the American flag in remembrance of the anniversary. The event will be hosted LIVE on its official Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio. It will include Gold Star Families, whose loved ones answered the call to serve after 9/11, Veterans, and First Responders and their families. Now more than ever, it is so important that we come together as Americans to show support for those whose service, courage, and sacrifice, help keep America free.
The flag-waving event will begin at 8:45 am ET (7:45 a.m. local time) and conclude at 10:05 am ET (9:05 a.m. local time). In addition to the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and sharing of stories, the event will include four moments of silence, as listed below.
• At 8:46 am, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center's North Tower (1 WTC).
• At 9:03 am, five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).
• At 9:37 am, another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.
• At 10:03 am, four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
• The Quinlan Independent School District is hosting a 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Tribute, honoring all first responders, at the Quinlan Ford Panthers football game Friday. First responders are being asked to line up at 6:45 p.m. on the track in front of the concession stand, with the tribute to begin at 7 p.m. All first responders are being invited to attend all Panther fans are being asked to wear red, white and blue for the game. Game tickets, at $8 each, will be required to attend the game.
• Cumby Volunteer Fire Department Station 11 is conducting a Memorial Walk Saturday to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The 3.43 mile walk/run is scheduled to begin at 7:46 a.m. Saturday at the CYSA Field on Highway 499, east of Cumby, travel east on 499 to the I-30 service road and finish at the Cumby Fire Station, 101 West Main. The free event is for anyone who would like to participate, and spectators are being invited to stand along the route to show their support. Those wanting information can call Ryan Horne at 936-645-6475 or Jimmy Helfferich at 903-335-1616.
