Plans are under way for multiple activities in Hunt County in January to honor the memory of the late American civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Roselyn Lane was the grand marshal for the 2020 Greenville Corp. for Cultural Diversity Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in downtown Greenville and is helping to organize the parade this year in cooperation with the Greenville Ministerial Alliance.
“We have joined forces and plan on the parade Jan. 17,” Lane said, noting that details were still being worked out at the end of December.
The parade was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although a memorial service ion King’s honor was conducted virtually by the NAACP Greenville Chapter.
The 12th annual MLK Awards Ceremony, sponsored by the Hunt County African-American Leadership Conference, is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 202 Champion Lane in Commerce. Guest speaker for the free event will be attorney Mick Trusty.
King, a civil rights leader and creator of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, was slain in 1968 in Memphis. Since 1986, the third Monday in January has been observed as a federal holiday in King’s honor.
Signs were unveiled in June 2010 to officially rename a stretch of Interstate 30 in honor of King. The renaming occurred after the Greenville City Council entered into an advance funding agreement with TxDOT for signs identifying the highway in King’s honor.
Before that, in November 2008 the council had voted to reaffirm a 13-year-old resolution as the first step toward obtaining official state highway signs to name the highway for King. The next move was to have then-State Rep. Dan Flynn (R-Van) and then-State Sen. Bob Deuell (R-Greenville) to file bills with Texas Legislature.
The council in July 1995 had originally passed a resolution to name Interstate 30 in Greenville in King’s honor. The distinction had been sought by then-Council member Hattie Tennison.
The move was in response from a request by a group of local residents, who in November 1993 had sought to have Lee Street renamed for King. The effort, however, met with protests and resistance from other Greenville residents who wanted the downtown thoroughfare to stay named for the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.