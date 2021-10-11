Multiple criminal cases involving alleged hunan trafficking have been filed and are pending in the Hunt County court system.
As such, several agencies have been taking steps recently to try and raise awareness of the problem and to address it on a local level. Two events are scheduled in Hunt County this week.
• The Quinlan Independent School District Police Department has partnered with the Hunt County Child Advocacy Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to provide an informational seminar on how to the public can help recognize and report human trafficking. The free event is open to the public and is scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ford High School in Quinlan.
• Altrusa Greenville has scheduled a Walk For Freedom Saturday at the Greenville SportsPark. The event begins at 9 am. and is in support for the millions of trafficking victims across the globe. Participants can walk as little or as much as they want. Goodie bags handed out to the first 100 walkers. Registration is available online at A21.ORG/WALK
• A satellite club of the Greenville Rotary meets monthly on a Tuesday evening and is dedicated to raising awareness of the extent of human trafficking in Hunt County and the surrounding area. The group once a month at the Landmark On Lee, 2920 Lee Street in Greenville. Those attending do not need to be a member of the Rotary Club.
• At least four people have trials pending in Hunt County on charges of human and/or child trafficking. Last month Barbara Barrett of Greenville was found guilty of Continuous Trafficking of a Child and received a sentence of 99 years in jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.