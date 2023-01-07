Multiple activities are planned in Hunt County this month to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Greenville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade is scheduled Monday, Jan. 16 in cooperation with the Greenville Ministerial Alliance, according to Rev. Samuel Dew, Pastor of the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville.
“We will meet at 10 a.m. for line up at Bethlehem Baptist Church on the Washington Street side.,” Dew said. “We will begin the parade at 11 a.m., circle around the Farmer’s Market and end the parade at Lee Street Bethlehem Baptist Church.”
At noon, a ceremony honoring King will be conducted at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 4707 Washington St.
“During that service, we will honor our Grand Marshal Betty Franklin and Junior Grand Marshal Cheston Henry,” Dew said. “The theme is Connecting Generations.”
Dew said there will be awards for the best floats in the parade. The first-place prize is $100, with $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
“Floats are welcomed as long as they are not offensive,” Dew said.
The 13th Annual MLK Awards Ceremony, sponsored by the Hunt County African American Leadership Conference, is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 202 Champion Lane in Commerce.
Keynote speaker for the free event will be Dr. Cephas Archie, vice president for inclusion, at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
The 2023 honorees are Dwala Thompson, Dr. Dimitra Smith, Dr. Marta Mercado-Sierra, Miaya Love, Sarah Stillwell, James Wilkins, Amanda St. Germain-Sehr, Samantha Culbertson, Pastor S.P. Courtney, Damien Franklin, Keiston Champion, Chiquita Wilburn, Pastor Roy Gaffney, Christian Henry, Valerie Reyna, Madiha Ashraf, Dr. James Devlin, Sejal Bhasin, Debora Parra, Lance Neil, Denise Neil, Tony Henry, Stan Mckee, Jeremy Dicken, Wyman Williams, Gerald Woodberry, Lisa Flores Tisdale, Anthony Rigueroa, Elaine Hathaway, Latauna Wight Brown, the Project 1619 Group, Tori Johnson, Sharri Sheats, Christian Standifer, Karlondra Smith, Rocio Lopez, Randy Starks, Latarya “Birdie” Harris, Garon Burgin, Jason Stephenson, Sara Alderman and John Walker
The Texas A&M University Commerce Intercultural Engagement and Leadership group is also hosting a Martin Luther King Day observance, starting at noon Jan. 16 in the Rayburn Student Center, Conference Room A&B, 2200 W. Neal St.
Additional information is available by contacting Jay Guillory at 903-468-3042 or email at jay.guillory@tamuc.edu.
King, a leader of the civil rights movement and creator of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, was slain in Memphis in 1968. Since 1986, the third Monday in January has been observed as a federal holiday in King’s honor.
For more than a decade, the section of Interstate 30 that passes through Greenville has been named in King’s honor.
Signs were unveiled at either end of the Greenville city limits in May 2010 to officially rename the stretch of the interstate as the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.