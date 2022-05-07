A celebration of the life of a Hunt County native who went on to become the most decorated American soldier of World War II is planned this month during the annual Audie Murphy Day celebration.
Activities for Audie Murphy Day are scheduled to start the morning of Saturday, May 14 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center before moving during the afternoon to the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, 600 I-30 Frontage Road in Greenville.
All activities at the civic center will be free but a regular admission charge of $6 adults, $4 seniors/veterans and $2 students will apply to enter the museum, said Susan Lanning, director of the museum.
A preview of the event, with showings of the classic western movie “Night Passage,” featuring Murphy and Jimmy Stewart, are scheduled at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, May 13 at the Texan Theater downtown.
This is the 26th year that Murphy’s life and career is being honored locally, and the event is also designed to pay tribute to all veterans.
Saturday’s schedule at the civic center includes Mark Wellborn with Collin College, author of “Hiding in Plain Sight;” Patrick Curtis, a producer and friend of Murphy; Larryann Willis, author of “Audie Murphy Undercover;” a recognition of veterans by the Hunt County Veterans Honor Guard; and a recognition of Murphy’s family members in attendance.
The afternoon session at the museum will include showings of the movies “Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch” and “Joe Butterfly.” Other events include a game of Audie Bingo, a question-and-answer session with Curtis, and and a candlelight remembrance at the base of Murphy’s statue on the museum grounds.
Murphy was born near Kingston in 1924 and enlisted in the Army in Greenville on his 18th birthday. During his three years of active service, Murphy received every decoration of valor the United States had to offer, some of them more than once. Among his medals including five decorations by France and Belgium. Among his 33 awards and decorations is the Medal of Honor, the highest military award for bravery that can be given to any individual in the United States.
Following the war, actor James Cagney saw Murphy’s photo on the cover of Life Magazine and invited him to Hollywood. Over the next 25 years, Audie made 44 feature films.
Murphy died in a plane crash in Virginia during the Memorial Day weekend in 1971.
A complete schedule of events is available by calling the museum at 903-450-4502, or visiting website at www.cottonmuseum.com.
