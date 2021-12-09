AUSTIN — Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake promised Texas residents will not lose power during the coming winter.
Lake and Electric Reliability Council of Texas Interim CEO Brad Jones hosted a joint media conference Wednesday, where they outlined several changes made to ensure another near-complete collapse of the Texas electric grid doesn't recur.
The pronouncements from the top grid overseers followed a chorus of calls for reform that followed the deadly and costly winter storm in February that left 210 people dead, millions of Texans without power or water in frigid temperatures and an estimated $80 billion–$130 billion in damage.
“The ERCOT grid is stronger and more reliable than ever,” Lake said. “We go into this winter, knowing that because of all these efforts, the lights will stay on.”
Lake insisted the grid was ready for the coming winter months despite recent reports to the contrary, including an ERCOT Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, or SARA, report that found the state will fall short of needed power if worst case scenarios occur.
A second report by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation found another extreme weather event, including extended colder than normal weather, would “pose a risk to uninterrupted delivery of power.”
Lake said scenarios examined in the reports did not incorporate the measures the state has taken so far to shore up the grid system.
“It’s hard to understate how much reform we have implemented in such a short amount of time, but when you look at all of that and you look at the realities on the ground in front of us, yes, we can say the lights are going to stay on,” Lake said.
Lake and Jones said that in the past 10 months, the departments they oversee, along with the Texas Railroad Commission, have implemented several changes including the creation of a new designation for critical natural gas facilities that supply the majority of natural gas in Texas, a move the PUC announced on Dec. 1.
Another rule by PUC compels power plant operators and transmission companies to implement new winter weather standards. Affected companies must also attest to the repair of any known, acute issues that arose from the February storm event, it says.
Those reports were due to ERCOT on Dec. 1 with about 97% of generation providers meeting the deadline, Jones said. On Dec. 2, ERCOT began conducting in-person inspections at each location with about 55 inspections completed by Wednesday, he added.
PUC officials announced separately Wednesday that agency staffers have filed violation reports against eight generation companies for failure to meet the deadline.
Of the 850 generation resources in the state, PUC’s Division of Compliance and Enforcement identified 13 generation resources owned by eight companies that missed the deadline, a news release said. These 13 resources have the ability to generate 801 megawatts of electricity out of the state’s total installed capacity of 120,000 megawatts, or less than 1% of the state’s total, it said.
“Texans expect the power plants in our state to be better prepared for winter weather,” said PUC Executive Director Thomas Gleeson in the release. "The PUCT cannot tolerate the failure of these companies to even file their readiness reports.”
Gleeson added that the PUC is recommending "stiff administrative penalties" against each entity. Entities receiving violations have 20 days to respond to the notice of violation and can request a hearing, it said.
In addition, ERCOT is inspecting transmission service providers. Inspections began Dec. 7 with two completed as of Wednesday morning, Jones said.
Penalties for non-compliance in weatherization standards is set at $1 million per day, per incident, Lake said.
The commission also reduced the highest price that can be charged in ERCOT from $9,000 per megawatt hour wholesale electricity price cap to $5,000. This is in response to a price spike that walloped some customers with plans tied to wholesale prices during the February storm. Texans with fixed-rate plans likely did not see higher rates immediately but are subject to increases in the future.
The grid has also added more generators. And the PUC, in conjunction with the Texas Railroad Commission, is working to map all natural gas critical infrastructure across the state. This is on top of the establishment of the Texas Energy Reliability Council, which is expected to enhance coordination between stakeholders.
“It's safe to say we've cut through more red tape and made more progress than we've ever seen,” Lake said. “Both ERCOT and the PUC, we are operating at lightning speed to improve operations, enhance our grid [and] ensure reliability.”
