If you have a great idea for this year’s downtown Christmas parade, now is the time to put your plan into motion.
Entries are still be accepted for the City of Greenville Christmas Parade of Lights from anyone interested in being a part of the event, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 2.
The parade begins at Market Square and proceeds west on Lee Street, then turns left on Johnson Street, then right on Washington, where it will pass by the Municipal Building. The parade continues west on Washington to Wright Street, where it turns right and proceeds back to Lee Street, turns back east to Stonewall Street and then left to Jordan Street.
All entries are to have holiday lighting and must be pre-registered.
There are some rules to follow. All operators of motorized vehicles must be 16 years or older, entrants are required to move continuously along the parade route and not stop for performance purposes and there can be no live Santa as part of the entry.
No horses, dirt bikes, crotch rockets, go-karts, bicycles, continuous horns, sirens or political/controversial messaging will be allowed. In the interest of safety, candy may not be thrown from the vehicle or float; however, participants may walk beside the entry and hand out candy. All animals will appear at end of the parade.
The deadline to sign up is Nov. 30 at https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/.../Parade-Application-57.
