Local residents have a chance this month to safely and conveniently dispose of unwanted prescription medications.
The City of Greenville, DrugFree Greenville, Greenville Police Department and GEUS are participating in a Drug Take-Back Event, which aims to provide a responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
The event is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday at the GEUS Customer Service Center, 2810 Wesley St. in Greenville.
Individuals may drop off unused or unwanted medications for safe disposal at no charge. However, the event cannot accept medical sharps, chemotherapy drugs or radioactive materials.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
More information is available at takebackday.dea.gov
